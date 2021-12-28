U.S. futures rise as traders mull virus, China vow

"We like this, we love to see the Santa Claus rally continue," Victoria Greene, founding partner and chief investment officer at G Squared Private Wealth, said on Bloomberg TV. "And I think the ability of equity markets to climb the wall of worry should not be underestimated."

An annual event known as the "Santa Claus rally" kicked off Monday. Since 1969, the S&P 500 index has averaged a gain of 1.3% over the seven-day period, which includes the last five trading sessions of the year and the first two trading days of the new year, according to The Stock Trader's Almanac.

Megacap stocks contributed the most to the S&P 500 gains, with Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc., the Facebook parent company, among top performers. Tesla Inc. capped its biggest gain over four days since March.

Travel stocks underperformed as flight cancellations over the Christmas weekend stretched into Monday, with winter storms pressuring carriers already short-staffed due to spreading Covid-19 cases. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical adviser, indicated support for making vaccinations a requirement for domestic fights. Biden said he's seeking to expand testing as demand surges.