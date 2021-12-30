Mon, January 10, 2022

business

Stocks mass sell-offs to escape risks during New Year fest expected to pressure SET

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Thursday (December 30) would fluctuate between 1,645-1,660 points.

It said the index still gained positive sentiment from relief in Omicron concerns, rising oil prices in response to the decline in US oil storage and hopes over Thailand economic recovery next year.

However, it predicted that mass sell-offs of shares to reduce risks during the New Year holidays would pressure the index.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

  • HMPRO, CPN, CRC, VGI, SYNEX, COM7 and JMART, which are domestic play stocks.
  • RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.
  • EA, GPSC, AMATA, WHA, AH and SAT, which benefit from the government's support on electric vehicles.
  • PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL and SPRC, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.
  • BBL, TTB, KTB and KBANK, which benefit from news of interest rate hike.
Related News

Published : December 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Baht strengthens as foreign investors shrug off Omicron concerns

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Fed interest rate hike signal, rising Covid-19 cases expected to pressure SET 

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Thai crypto traders want details on taxes

Published : Jan 09, 2022

CP Foods receives two awards from the Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2021

Published : Jan 07, 2022

Latest News

[Market Eye] Samsung-Hyundai auto chip alliance? Its more complicated than you think

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Life of legendary Vietnamese spy set for screen

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Another year of restricted travel for China

Published : Jan 10, 2022

PM stands up for Myanmar trip

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.