Stocks mass sell-offs to escape risks during New Year fest expected to pressure SET

It said the index still gained positive sentiment from relief in Omicron concerns, rising oil prices in response to the decline in US oil storage and hopes over Thailand economic recovery next year.
However, it predicted that mass sell-offs of shares to reduce risks during the New Year holidays would pressure the index.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
Published : December 30, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 09, 2022
Published : Jan 07, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022