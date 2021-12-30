Gold price continues to drop

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,550 per baht weight and selling price THB28,650, while gold ornaments were THB28,030.84 and THB29,150, respectively.



The spot gold price on Thursday morning hovered around US$1,802 (THB60,242) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Wednesday dropped by $5.1 to $1,805.8 per ounce due to pressure from Us government bond yields rising above the 1.5-per-cent level and from selling gold as a safe-haven asset after the New York stock market’s Dow Jones Industrial Average surged several days in a row.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$10 to $16,770 (THB71,899) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.