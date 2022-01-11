SET expected to fluctuate amid Fed interest rate hike concerns

It said the index is currently under pressure due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve (Fed) signalling it would raise the interest rate to tackle inflation sooner than expected.
FedWatch Tool predicted that there is 90 per cent possibility that Fed will raise the interest rate by 0.25 per cent in March, it explained.
"However, the index would rise from the decline in Thailand Covid-19 infections, so we advise investors to focus on selective buying of shares," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
The SET Index closed at 1,657.06 on Monday, down 0.03 per cent, with transactions totalled 79.54 billion baht.
Published : January 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
