Thu, January 13, 2022

business

SET expected to fluctuate amid Fed interest rate hike concerns

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Tuesday (January 11) would fluctuate between 1,650-1,670 points due to lack of positive sentiment.

It said the index is currently under pressure due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve (Fed) signalling it would raise the interest rate to tackle inflation sooner than expected.

 

 

FedWatch Tool predicted that there is 90 per cent possibility that Fed will raise the interest rate by 0.25 per cent in March, it explained.

"However, the index would rise from the decline in Thailand Covid-19 infections, so we advise investors to focus on selective buying of shares," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

  • BBL, TTB, KBANK and BLA, which benefit from news of interest rate hike.
  • RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.
  • HMPRO, CPN, CRC, SYNEX, COM7 and KTC, which benefit from the government's Shop Dee Mee Kuen" (Shop and Payback) scheme.

The SET Index closed at 1,657.06 on Monday, down 0.03 per cent, with transactions totalled 79.54 billion baht.

Related News

Published : January 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Consumer confidence in Dec highest in 9 months

Published : Jan 13, 2022

CP Foods extends 30-day credit term scheme to help 6,000 SMEs

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Online seminar educates Thais on investing in China

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Baht strengthens after US inflation rate jumps 7%

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Latest News

11 electric buses to ply two Bangkok routes in pilot project | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

 New foodie trend: Ice-cream float in Mama noodle | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Prices of Mama noodles - unchanged | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.