SET unveils strategy to build capital market ‘for all Thais’

Pakorn said the strategy consists of three aspects:

New opportunities in every sector: SET will help companies raise funds, enhance the quality of capital market-listed firms, enable people to access investments, and boost opportunities for overseas investment. For instance, SMEs and start-ups will be able to access funds via the LiVE Exchange, due to open in the first quarter.

Digital infrastructure development: SET will expand efficient and reliable digital infrastructure, develop new platforms linking trade of existing and digital assets, and create business opportunities via digital analysis. For instance, a Thai Digital Assets Exchange to meet new-generation investors’ demand is due to open by the third quarter.

Promoting financial sustainability: SET will build public awareness of environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles, personal finance, promote environment-related projects and strengthen cybersecurity in the Thai capital market. For instance, it will build more partnerships under the Climate Care Platforms to tackle climate change.

Pakorn said the strategy would help create a modern investment ecosystem that meets demands of asset issuers, investors and stakeholders while boosting Thai capital market growth.