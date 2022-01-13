Online seminar educates Thais on investing in China

Chairman Soopakij Chearavanont said Covid-19 has not stopped the Chinese economy from growing. All the virus has done is to pose a challenge.

Thai Ambassador to China Atthayut Srisamut said Chinese customer demands have changed due to the coronavirus. They need better and healthier products, he said, adding that the percentage of trade between Thailand and China increased by 3-4 per cent, while trade with other countries also saw an increase.

Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang noted that trade between Thailand and China has been on the increase for eight years, with the first ten months of 2021 alone seeing trade worth US$100 billion (Bt3.32 trillion).

The founder of Namu Life (Beijing) Trading and Thira Venture Boonchai Limatibul said the products that Thailand exports to China must be unique because Chinese people cannot travel to other countries right now. The Chinese, he added, can produce ordinary products themselves at low cost, so Thai products cannot compete against them.