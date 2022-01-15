High construction costs, shortage of labour to push property prices up by 3-5%

Apa Ataboonwongse, chief executive officer at Richy Place, said on Friday that now that some of the properties in stock since 2020 have moved, developers will need to adjust their prices to reflect the cost of construction, which has been rising since last year.

“In 2022, we expect to see property prices go up by 3-5 per cent,” she said. “Developers cannot maintain the same prices despite management cost having reduced over the past year.

“Also, due to Covid-19, most migrant workers have returned to their countries, causing labour shortage. This, in turn, has spiked the manpower cost and delayed most projects by 10 to 20 per cent from their previous schedules,” she added.