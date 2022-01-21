Market risk-off, mass sale of Thai stocks to make baht volatile after weak opening

However, the market is in a risk-off state causing the dollar to strengthen, while foreign investors are expected to continue selling Thai stocks.

The key support level for the baht would be from 32.80 to 32.90 – a level that importers are waiting for so they can buy dollars. Meanwhile, the baht’s key resistance level would be from 33.10 to 33.30 – a level eyed by exporters so they can offload their dollars, he added.