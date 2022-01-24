SET under pressure as investors await US Fed Reserve’s decision on interest rates

However, mass buy-ups of company shares whose business turnover is expected to grow and those that have gained positive sentiment will help bolster the index, Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the following purchases as an investment strategy:

• AOT, MINT, CENTEL, ERW and AAV will benefit from the government’s move to relaunch the Test & Go scheme from February 1 and the fourth phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) travel subsidy this week.

• PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL and SPRC will benefit from the rising price of oil and gross refining margin.

• BBL, TTB, KBANK, KTB and BLA will benefit from news of the US interest rate hike.