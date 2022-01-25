Bangkokians will welcome the Tiger with muted splendour, survey shows

The centre expects Chinese communities in Bangkok to spend 11.79 billion baht during festivities this year – a conservative estimate based on the amount spent last year.

Rising costs and concerns over Omicron cases are the main reasons affecting the purchasing power of Bangkok residents.

According to the survey, 71 per cent of Bangkokians believe rising prices will affect the amount they spend on offerings, especially food offerings. Spending, however, is expected to remain high as the government is trying to maintain the price of some products and offering shopping subsidies.

However, the surge in demand may push the prices up, especially the price of meat, which is expected to rise by 15 to 30 per cent, and fruits and vegetables that may rise by 5 to 10 per cent compared to last year.