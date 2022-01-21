Fri, January 21, 2022

life

Devotees get ready to greet Year of the Tiger virtually

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Devotees get ready to greet Year of...

This Chinese New Year, devotees can avoid being exposed to the highly transmissible Omicron variant by registering for their “merit to be delivered” virtually from temples in Hong Kong via the Bok Boon Delivery Line account @bokboon or Facebook page www.facebook.com/bokboondelivery.

To mark the Lunar New Year, Thais usually flock to temples in Hong Kong to pray for prosperity, love, health and wealth. Here are the five most popular sacred sites in Hong Kong:

Devotees get ready to greet Year of the Tiger virtually

• Che Kung Temple: This temple features a golden statue of Che Kung, a military general of the Southern Song dynasty in ancient China, and a golden pinwheel. It is believed that spinning the pinwheel three times clockwise will draw good things and get rid of bad luck.

Devotees get ready to greet Year of the Tiger virtually

• Wong Tai Sin Temple: This Taoist deity is believed to have the power of healing, so thousands flock to this temple to pray for good health. Devotees can also pray to Cai Shen for good luck and Yue Lao for being lucky in love.

Devotees get ready to greet Year of the Tiger virtually

• Tin Hau Temple at Repulse Bay: One of the oldest in Hong Kong, this temple was built to protect fishermen and features a tall Guan Yin statue that is believed to grant wishes. Other Chinese deities are also present in the temple.

Devotees get ready to greet Year of the Tiger virtually

• Kwan Tai Temple in Sham Shui Po: Police officers and business people usually flock to this temple to pray to Guan Yu, the god of honesty and loyalty. Guan Yu featured greatly in the Chinese historical epic, “Romance of the Three Kingdoms”.

Devotees get ready to greet Year of the Tiger virtually

• Tian Tan Buddha at Polin Monastery: Located on Polin mountain on Lantau island, devotees believe that praying to the Tian Tan Buddha will give them a happy life and success in every aspect.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : January 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Japanese company recalls Lay’s potato chips imported from Thailand

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Ban on Thailand hosting global sports events lifted next month

Published : Jan 21, 2022

BlackPink’s Lisa breaks new record on Spotify

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Fiery curries, somtam put Thailand ahead in global spicy cuisine contest

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Latest News

Thai exports hit a historic high in December

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Hua Hin and Cha-am to become ‘global wellness destinations’

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Move Forward wins taxpayers' vote to bag Bt30m for development

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Omicron now in every province in Thailand: Health agency

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.