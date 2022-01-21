Devotees get ready to greet Year of the Tiger virtually

• Che Kung Temple: This temple features a golden statue of Che Kung, a military general of the Southern Song dynasty in ancient China, and a golden pinwheel. It is believed that spinning the pinwheel three times clockwise will draw good things and get rid of bad luck.

• Wong Tai Sin Temple: This Taoist deity is believed to have the power of healing, so thousands flock to this temple to pray for good health. Devotees can also pray to Cai Shen for good luck and Yue Lao for being lucky in love.

• Tin Hau Temple at Repulse Bay: One of the oldest in Hong Kong, this temple was built to protect fishermen and features a tall Guan Yin statue that is believed to grant wishes. Other Chinese deities are also present in the temple.