Govt discussing digital asset taxes: Minister Arkhom

Arkhom said many countries have regulations. As for Thailand, he has already instructed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to regulate digital assets.

The SEC and the ministry is closely monitoring developments and discussing policies to handle new transactions and products. They are also discussing promoting the development of technology, business operations and, most importantly, protecting investors, Arkhom said.

He reiterated that tax-collection discussions had started back in 2018. Previously, there was only an income tax. However, there have been increasing transactions from buying, selling, exchanging, brokering, and fundraising via IPOs, the minister noted.

He said his ministry is collecting opinions from related organisations and the private sector to create guidelines for calculating tax.