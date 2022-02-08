SET gains from mass buy-ups, easing of Covid measures, rising oil prices

"However, the index will be under pressure due to uncertainty over the US Consumer Price Index [CPI] in January which is expected to rise by 7.3 per cent year on year and could trigger the Federal Reserve to raise the interest rate sooner," Krungsri Securities said.

"The January CPI will be announced on February 10," it added.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• BBL, KBANK, KTB, BLA and THREL will benefit from news of the US interest rate hike.

• PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL, SPRC and BCP will benefit from the rising price of oil and gross refining margin.

• IVL, TOP, SPRC, GULF, BANPU, TU, CPF, SPALI, ORI, WHA, AMATA, HMPRO, CPN, CRC, BLA, JMT, SINGER, JMART, WICE, NER, ITEL, XO, ASK, UBE, FORTH, TH and SNNP are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year.