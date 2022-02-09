Japanese corporate giant lauds Thai govt support during pandemic

“The government’s ‘Factory Sandbox’ initiative has greatly helped in ensuring that all employees can get Covid-19 vaccines and the company can keep its manufacturing workforce at full capability even during the lockdown period,” Tetsu Shiozaki, chairman and executive director of Minebea Mitsumi Inc, said on Wednesday.
Minebea Mitsumi is a major manufacturer of machinery components and electronics devices. It has 121 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide and is headquartered in Minato City, Tokyo.
“This has enabled us to export key industrial components and medical devices from Thailand to other countries around the world and thus maintain a continued supply chain of several related industries,” Shiozaki said.
Minebea Mitsumi will continue to invest in Thailand as the company has confidence in the government’s policy and Thailand’s potential to build a strong industrial sector supported by stable and flexible supply chain, even while the country is still facing threats from Covid-19, he added.
“Among many countries that we have invested in, Thailand is the only place where we can maintain employment rate during the pandemic. Minebea Mitsumi, therefore, has chosen Thailand to be the base for our manufacturing expansion in the next generation,” he added.
Shiozaki said that the company’s additional investment in Thailand will correspond with the Thai government’s policies that support the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economy and the Japanese government’s “Green Growth Strategy” that promotes economic growth through the achievement of carbon neutrality. Minebea Mitsumi is expected to invest over 3 billion baht in building a new factory in Thailand with enhanced capability in greenhouse gases reduction, as well as in personnel development.
PM Prayut reportedly said he was glad that Thailand and Japan can continue to foster their long-standing partnership despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic. He added that the government would continue working to achieve the goal of achieving carbon neutrality within 2050 and net zero greenhouse gas emission in 2065.
Published : February 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 12, 2022
Published : Feb 12, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022