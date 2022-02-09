Japanese corporate giant lauds Thai govt support during pandemic

Minebea Mitsumi will continue to invest in Thailand as the company has confidence in the government’s policy and Thailand’s potential to build a strong industrial sector supported by stable and flexible supply chain, even while the country is still facing threats from Covid-19, he added.

“Among many countries that we have invested in, Thailand is the only place where we can maintain employment rate during the pandemic. Minebea Mitsumi, therefore, has chosen Thailand to be the base for our manufacturing expansion in the next generation,” he added.

Shiozaki said that the company’s additional investment in Thailand will correspond with the Thai government’s policies that support the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economy and the Japanese government’s “Green Growth Strategy” that promotes economic growth through the achievement of carbon neutrality. Minebea Mitsumi is expected to invest over 3 billion baht in building a new factory in Thailand with enhanced capability in greenhouse gases reduction, as well as in personnel development.

PM Prayut reportedly said he was glad that Thailand and Japan can continue to foster their long-standing partnership despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic. He added that the government would continue working to achieve the goal of achieving carbon neutrality within 2050 and net zero greenhouse gas emission in 2065.