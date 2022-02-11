Amata aims to sell 1,000 rai of industrial estate land this year

“Currently Amata has available lands in Amata City Chonburi Industrial Estate in at 9,800 rai, and at Amata City Rayong Industrial Estate at 2,400 rai, which are more than enough to supply the need of new foreign investors,” said the company’s chief marketing officer and executive director Viboon Kromadit on Thursday. “After Thailand reopened to foreign visitors without having to quarantine, the companies have been contacted by increasing number of foreign investors, most of whom are in automotive, logistics, electronics and chemical industries.”

Viboon added that Amata also possesses lands that have yet to be developed into industrial estates or commercial districts at around 14,000 rai throughout Thailand. “We have also recently opened a new industrial estate in Loas namely Amata Smart & Eco City, which has an area of 2,562.5 rai and can accommodate up to 1,400 factories from Thai, Laos and Vietnamese companies,” he said.

Viboon said that initially Amata was planning to invest in Myanmar, but shifted to Laos instead due to political problems in Myanmar. “Laos also has a strong development potential thanks to the China-Laos high speed railway that connects Laos with other countries in the Southeast Asian region,” he added. “Last year Laos reported a GDP expansion at 4 per cent despite the pandemic, which means our industrial estate in Laos is likely to welcome more investors this year.”