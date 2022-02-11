Mon, February 14, 2022

business

Amata aims to sell 1,000 rai of industrial estate land this year

Amata Corporation Pcl. is aiming to sell up to 1,000 rai of lands in its industrial estates this year after an increasing number of foreign investors have approached the companies since Test & Go scheme resumed on February 1.

“Currently Amata has available lands in Amata City Chonburi Industrial Estate in at 9,800 rai, and at Amata City Rayong Industrial Estate at 2,400 rai, which are more than enough to supply the need of new foreign investors,” said the company’s chief marketing officer and executive director Viboon Kromadit on Thursday. “After Thailand reopened to foreign visitors without having to quarantine, the companies have been contacted by increasing number of foreign investors, most of whom are in automotive, logistics, electronics and chemical industries.”

Viboon added that Amata also possesses lands that have yet to be developed into industrial estates or commercial districts at around 14,000 rai throughout Thailand. “We have also recently opened a new industrial estate in Loas namely Amata Smart & Eco City, which has an area of 2,562.5 rai and can accommodate up to 1,400 factories from Thai, Laos and Vietnamese companies,” he said.

Viboon said that initially Amata was planning to invest in Myanmar, but shifted to Laos instead due to political problems in Myanmar. “Laos also has a strong development potential thanks to the China-Laos high speed railway that connects Laos with other countries in the Southeast Asian region,” he added. “Last year Laos reported a GDP expansion at 4 per cent despite the pandemic, which means our industrial estate in Laos is likely to welcome more investors this year.”

Related News

Amata launches Covid testing centre at massive EEC industrial estate

Amata reports plummeting sales, urges govt to reduce quarantine period to 10 days

Skilled Lao labourers return to jobs in Thailand

Related News

Published : February 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

THAI seeks 25-billion-baht to pay off some debts ahead of rehab plan

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Thai car market suffering from stalled EV promotion package as buyers delay

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Boost EV sales with trade-in incentive: Auto industry

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Tipco launches immunity boosting drinks to fight Covid-19

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Latest News

FIGHTING CANCER IN THAILAND | Roche | The Nation Talk EP. 27

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Bangkok marks Valentine’s with unique marriage registration events

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Treatment for severe Covid still free after March 1: NHSO

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Sausage factories in Chonburi, Ayutthaya shut after consumers fall ill

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.