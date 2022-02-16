Fri, February 18, 2022

business

EGAT showcasing world’s largest hybrid floating solar farm at World Expo in Dubai

The power company will launch "EGAT Smart Energy Solutions" at the Thailand Pavilion during energy and environment week (February 20-March 8).

Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) will showcase its innovations on the global stage at the ongoing World Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
Exhibits and videos will tell the story of EGAT’s push for clean energy. These include Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) for rights to produce electricity from renewable sources, the ERC Sandbox to test innovations, EGAT's Smart Energy Solution ENZY, and the world's largest hybrid floating photovoltaic project – a hybrid 45MW solar-hydro power plant at the Sirindhorn Dam.
EGAT said it is confident that participation in the World Expo will boost business opportunities for EGAT Group and Thailand.

