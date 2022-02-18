Tue, March 01, 2022

Russia-Ukraine tensions expected to pressure SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index was expected to fall to the support level between 1,700 and 1,705 points on Friday due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Krungsri Securities said.

It said this negative sentiment had driven investors to seek a safe haven in gold due to the index volatility.

"However, mass buy-ups of company shares that are expected to rise based on their business turnover last year will help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following assets as an investment strategy:

• EA, GPSC, AMATA, WHA, AH and STANLY will benefit from the government's electric vehicle promotion package.

• BBL, KBANK, KTB, SCB, TTB, BLA and THREL will benefit from news of the US interest rate hike.

• IVL, SPRC, GULF, BANPU, TU, CPF, ORI, WHA, AMATA, HMPRO, CPN, CRC, BLA, NER, ITEL, XO, ASK, UBE, FORTH, TH and SNNP that are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year.

The SET Index closed at 1,711.58 on Thursday, up 10.13 points or 0.60 per cent. Transactions totalled 101.53 billion baht with an index high of 1,718.55 and a low of 1,708.43.

