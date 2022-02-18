Russia-Ukraine tensions expected to pressure SET

"However, mass buy-ups of company shares that are expected to rise based on their business turnover last year will help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following assets as an investment strategy:

• EA, GPSC, AMATA, WHA, AH and STANLY will benefit from the government's electric vehicle promotion package.

• BBL, KBANK, KTB, SCB, TTB, BLA and THREL will benefit from news of the US interest rate hike.

• IVL, SPRC, GULF, BANPU, TU, CPF, ORI, WHA, AMATA, HMPRO, CPN, CRC, BLA, NER, ITEL, XO, ASK, UBE, FORTH, TH and SNNP that are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year.