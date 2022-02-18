Baht rises to 7-month high

Poon said that the baht was supported by gold trading and foreign inflows to the Thai stock market, even though the currency market is in a risk-off state.

Moreover, the baht has risen past the key support level, causing some exporters to sell dollars which is allowing the baht to strengthen.

He said these factors – especially gold trading due to risks from the Ukraine crisis – would continue to support the Thai currency.

He added that if the crisis eases, the baht could weaken, triggering sales of energy stocks and foreign outflows from Thai stocks.