Tue, March 01, 2022

business

Baht rises to 7-month high

The baht opened at 32.14 to the US dollar on Friday, strengthening from Thursday’s close of 32.18 to its highest level in seven months.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.10 and 32.20 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said that the baht was supported by gold trading and foreign inflows to the Thai stock market, even though the currency market is in a risk-off state.

Moreover, the baht has risen past the key support level, causing some exporters to sell dollars which is allowing the baht to strengthen.

He said these factors – especially gold trading due to risks from the Ukraine crisis – would continue to support the Thai currency.

He added that if the crisis eases, the baht could weaken, triggering sales of energy stocks and foreign outflows from Thai stocks.

Related News

Baht could stop strengthening and swing sideways: market strategist

Thai baht hits five-month high, can swing sideways after crossing support level

Market risk-off may weaken baht, but will rally from selling of gold


He advised keeping a close watch on the Omicron situation as rising cases and bed occupancy rates could pressure the public health system. He said the worst-case scenario would see the government tightening prevention measures again.

A further sudden rise in the baht could trigger controls by the Bank of Thailand, he added.

He concluded that the currency market is highly volatile and in a risk-off state after the US emphasised that Russia could attack Ukraine at any time. Investors are choosing to cut risks and seek “safe havens” such as the dollar, Japanese Yen, gold, and government bonds.

Related News

Published : February 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Sri Trang proposes record dividend to cap a year of historic highs

Published : Feb 28, 2022

CIRCO Hub seminar sheds light on real-life application of circular economy, self-sufficiency

Published : Feb 28, 2022

In gradual move towards EVs, excise tax on petrol vehicles to be hiked

Published : Feb 28, 2022

Global inflation and supply-chain shortcomings pose challenges to central banks

Published : Feb 28, 2022

Latest News

Japanese companies on alert for possible cyber-attacks from Russia

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Wang: Sanctions cannot solve problems

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Singapore will impose export controls on items that can be used as weapons in Ukraine: Vivian Balakrishnan

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Seoul to ban exports of strategic materials to Russia

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.