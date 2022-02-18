Pay Solutions aims to become first legal crypto payment service provider

“So, Pay Solutions aims at becoming the first one to legally provide online payment system using a digital currency,” Prawoot said.

He said Pay Solutions would carry out a test using a Stablecoin type for payment in a closed ecosystem as a pilot project.

He said his firm is drafting details of the experiment of using a Stablecoin type to be sent to the BOT for approval.

In the initial phase, the company would use around Bt10 million to back a Stablecoin type and it would be used among companies in his group for making online purchases or for collecting reward points for goods deliveries from SHIPPOP.com, for example.

The experiment would come with regulations to safeguard the use. Users can pay Stablecoin from their e-Wallet registered with Metamask and the payment would be made via the blockchain system Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which is widely used globally.

The operation plan will be ready for sending to the BOT for consideration within one month, he added.

Napongthawat Photikit, director of the Payment Systems Policy Division of the BOT, said the central bank is now considering whether to allow the use of digital assets, which will not cause risks to the system, as a payment means. He said Stablecoin is considered a non-risk digital currency because it is pegged with real currency value.

He said the SEC is now in the process of compiling opinions on the issue after it held a public hearing on February 8 on the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.