Baht weakens as Omicron cases surge in Thailand

Poon said the baht is likely to fluctuate and weaken as the number of Omicron patients is increasing, which might force the government to enforce strict prevention measures again.

However, the baht will not weaken much due to gold sales.

Poon suggested that speculating foreign investors might sell Thai stocks due to the increasing risk of a Russia-Ukraine conflict. Some investors might opt to decrease their possession of risky assets.

If foreign investors sell Thai stocks, it will pressure the baht to weaken. Poon added that the baht would weaken in the range of 32.40 to 32.50 to the dollar, the range exporters are waiting for to sell their dollars.