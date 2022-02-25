Tue, March 01, 2022

business

Only NBTC can block True-Dtac merger, says trade competition watchdog

The Trade Competition Commission of Thailand (TCCT) said on Friday that only the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has the authority to block the True Corporation and Total Access Communication (Dtac) merger.

TCCT chairman Sakon Varanyuwatana said his commission cannot intervene, all it can do is explain the complications of the merger to the House committee. He added that the issue needs to be considered in line with related laws and business prospects.

Sakon pointed out that there were 32 mergers last year worth a total of Bt2.1 trillion, adding that the number of mergers had doubled compared to last year and the value had risen by about 3.4 times.

He added that over the past three years, 24 complaints of unfair trade practices have been filed against mergers.

The complaints were mostly against businesses in the service, retail and transport sectors, and most complainants said they feared merged businesses would dominate the market.

Sakon added that TCCT has taken action against several cases for unfair trade practices and 14 have been hit with hefty fines by courts.

Earlier, the Thailand Consumer Council and several academics had called on the NBTC to reject the merger for fear it would lead to duopoly in Thailand’s telecom market and result in rising expenses for consumers.

They called on the current NBTC commissioners to defer the decision to new NBTC members, who will take over after getting a royal endorsement.

Related News

Published : February 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

True-dtac merger could set telecom industry back by 17 years: TDRI chief

Published : Nov 24, 2021

NBTC invites Dtac, True to explain merger possibility

Published : Nov 22, 2021

CP Group and Telenor Group support True and dtac in creation of new telecom-tech company

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Latest News

South-east Asia among regions hardest hit by climate change, must prioritise adaptation: IPCC

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Japanese companies on alert for possible cyber-attacks from Russia

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Wang: Sanctions cannot solve problems

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Singapore will impose export controls on items that can be used as weapons in Ukraine: Vivian Balakrishnan

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.