SET Index forecast to level out amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

Krungsri Securities also pointed out that peace talks were ongoing between Russia and Ukraine.

"Meanwhile, the rising oil price and mass buy-ups of stocks which gained specific positive sentiment would help boost the index," it said.

It also advised investors to follow the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy and its US economy report on March 2-3.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, TOP, SPRC and BCP will benefit from the rising price of oil and gross refining margin.

• HMPRO, MAKRO, CPALL, CRC and CPN will benefit from domestic purchasing power recovery.

• BDMS, INTUCH, ADVANC and DTAC, which are defensive stocks.