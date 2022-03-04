SET expected to fall over 10% on Friday as war fallout hits US, Europe

"However, the rising oil price would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, PTT, TOP, SPRC and BCP will benefit from the rising price of oil and gross refining margin.

• HMPRO, GLOBAL, DOHOME, MAKRO, CPALL, CRC and CPN will benefit from domestic economic recovery.

• BDMS, INTUCH, ADVANC and DTAC, which are defensive stocks.