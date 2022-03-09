Cabinet okays VAT exemption, income tax deduction on cryptocurrencies, digital tokens

Meanwhile, the draft ministerial regulation on personal income tax deduction will be calculated from profit minus loss in the same tax year since May 14, 2018, resulting in a decline in tax payment.

“Investment in digital assets has been developing quickly, so investors must pay 15 per cent of profit from cryptocurrencies or digital token trading after a loss deduction in personal income tax,” said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

He said these measures aim to facilitate and maintain fairness among those who invest in digital assets as there are many limitations in VAT-related laws, such as volatility in the value of digital currency and unclear profit and loss.

Thanakorn said BOT is evaluating the efficiency of a retail central bank digital currency on payment and transfer.

“These measures also help support the development of infrastructure, payment systems and the digital economy,” he said.