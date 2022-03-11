Investment proposals of 44 foreign firms approved, 5 in the EEC

Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai said the EEC was still attractive to foreign investors, as 11 per cent of foreign investors registered by the ministry in February would invest some Bt2.285 billion in the economic area.
He said the five foreign firms included three Japanese investors with investment plans worth Bt962 million and two Singapore investors with investment plans totalling Bt1.323 billion.
The investment value of the five firms in the ECC amounted to 39 per cent of all investment plans by foreign firms registered in February, Sinit added.
The five firms would invest in maintenance services for dust-removing machines for industries, in purchasing businesses for raw materials and parts for various industries, such as machine and auto parts manufacturing, and in modern logistics systems, Sinit added.
Sinit said the alien business committee has approved licences for 44 businesses with investment plans totalling Bt5.781 billion.
Of the 44 foreign investors, 16 have registered new businesses while 28 have sought licences for ongoing companies.
The 16 new businesses were registered on February 23 and most of them are firms from Singapore, Japan and the Netherlands with investment value of Bt469 million. The new firms plan to hire a total of 837 Thai staff.
The 16 firms will also transfer their advanced technologies to their Thai business partners. The transfer of technologies would include those for preventing food contamination in restaurant chains, technologies related to broadband internet devices, and for machines that are used to trap and eliminate dust in factories.
“Most of the approved businesses in February are in line with the government’s policy to promote the new S-Curve industry that will be crucial for driving Thailand’s economy in the future,” Sinit added.
Published : March 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
