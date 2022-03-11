Investment proposals of 44 foreign firms approved, 5 in the EEC

He said the five foreign firms included three Japanese investors with investment plans worth Bt962 million and two Singapore investors with investment plans totalling Bt1.323 billion.

The investment value of the five firms in the ECC amounted to 39 per cent of all investment plans by foreign firms registered in February, Sinit added.

The five firms would invest in maintenance services for dust-removing machines for industries, in purchasing businesses for raw materials and parts for various industries, such as machine and auto parts manufacturing, and in modern logistics systems, Sinit added.

Sinit said the alien business committee has approved licences for 44 businesses with investment plans totalling Bt5.781 billion.

Of the 44 foreign investors, 16 have registered new businesses while 28 have sought licences for ongoing companies.