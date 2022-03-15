Mon, April 04, 2022

business

SET overshadowed by Fed interest rate decision, China Covid scare

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index is expected to fluctuate between 1,650 and 1,670 points on Tuesday as the latest round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have not reached a conclusion, Krungsri Securities said.

It added that the index would be affected by investors delaying trades to follow the US Federal Reserve’s decision on whether to raise the interest rate at its meeting on Tuesday-Wednesday.

"Meanwhile, the sharp fall in the oil price and China's move to lock down Shenzhen city to curb Covid-19 for a week would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• KBANK, BBL, TTB, KTB and BLA will benefit from news of US interest rate hike.

• PSL and TTA will benefit from the rising freight rate.

• GSPC, BGRIM, SCGP, GULF and EPG will benefit from falling oil prices.

 

The SET Index closed at 1,660.15 on Monday, up 2.14 points or 0.13 per cent. Transactions totalled Bt65.21 billion with an index high of 1,662.66 and a low of 1,651.90.

Related News

Published : March 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Sliding baht set for rollercoaster ride as Fed signals tightening

Published : Apr 04, 2022

DTGO named one of World’s Most Ethical Companies for 4th consecutive year

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Thailand’s economy at a turning point, financial experts warn

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Thailand, Vietnam tighten ties to achieve $25bn in trade value

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Latest News

Chadchart still leading race to become Bangkok governor: poll

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Thai novelists get justice for copyright theft in Cambodia

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Somkiat follows history-making Moto2 win with 2nd in Argentina

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Sliding baht set for rollercoaster ride as Fed signals tightening

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.