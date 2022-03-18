Baht strengthens as currency market open to more risks

He reckons the baht has a chance to strengthen as the currency market is open to more risks, which will see foreigners investing in Thai stocks and bonds again.

He suggested speculation on when foreign investors will start buying short-term bonds because it will signal the strengthening of the baht.

However, a slowdown in the Chinese economy due to the Omicron variant is still a risk factor that requires close monitoring where the Thai economy and baht are concerned, he said.

Poon added that the baht may not strengthen too much because importers are waiting to buy the dollar.