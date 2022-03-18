Government sees over 5 per cent increase in revenue collections

The collections exceeded the ministry’s estimates by 5.4 per cent, or THB45.9 billion.

“Most of the revenue is from the Revenue Department which has exceeded its collection target by 13.7 per cent, or THB84.7 billion,” he said.

“All the three main taxes, namely valued added tax, corporate, and personal income taxes have seen increased collections in the first five months of this fiscal year compared to the previous year.”

The Finance Ministry also reported that from October 2021 to February 2022, the government has deposited THB901.4 billion revenue with the treasury, and has disbursed a budget of THB1.42 trillion. To compensate for the deficit, the government has borrowed a total of THB394.4 billion. The country’s treasury reserves as at the end of February 2022 were THB418.5 billion.