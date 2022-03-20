Apec’s central banks worried that volatile oil price will drive up inflation

During the meeting, participants expressed worry that the rising oil price would add more pressure to inflation and fiscal policies of Apec members’ governments.

Participants agreed to keep a close watch on oil price volatility to gauge how long it would impact inflation in their countries.

“The meeting discussed and expressed concern at the oil price, which was still fluctuating. The price rose just before the meeting started but then gradually dropped during the talks. We will monitor how long the impact will pressure inflation and fiscal policies,” Krisada said.

The meeting also discussed the global and regional economic situation and economic trends, added. The Apec Policy Support Unit (PSU) presented analysis of the regional economic trend and estimated that the global economy would grow by 4.4 per cent this year and 3.8 per cent next year.