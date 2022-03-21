Vote for the merger, financial advisers tell True, DTAC shareholders

Both advisers urged shareholders of the two public companies to back the merger during the general assemblies of shareholders on April 4.

Kiatnakin Phatra said in its report that the merger would benefit True shareholders due to increased gains from investments in future technologies and from a larger base of customers, increase in work efficiency and reduction in operation costs.

Kiatnakin Phatra added that the merger is aimed at restructuring the business and building the telecom company into a comprehensive technology organisation amid rapid change in technology, so that True and its telecom network would remain competitive.

Kiatnakin Phatra said in the report that a suitable share-swap ratio should be one True share for a 0.59714 to 0.62643 share in the new company.