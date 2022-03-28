SET Index forecast to slide further on Monday over Fed rate fears

It added that the SET Index would also be under pressure from the falling oil price.

"However, window dressing and speculation in some stocks will help the index to rebound," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommended the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• GPSC, BGRIM, SCGP and EPG would benefit from falling oil price.

• BDMS, BH, INTUCH, ADVANC, BTS and BEM which are defensive stocks.

• TTB, BBL, PTTEP, TOP, SPRC, BCP, IVL, FORTH, HMPRO, CPALL, MAKRO, OSP and TWPC, whose first-quarter business turnover this year are expected to grow.