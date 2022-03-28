First shipment of chicken heads to Saudi after normalisation of ties

Prasit thanked Jurin and Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on for negotiating the deal with Saudi authorities.

He said that thanks to the two ministers, five chicken-processing factories owned by CPF have been given the Saudi Arabian stamp of approval.

“This coordination with Saudi Arabia will boost the country’s chicken exports sustainably,” he said.

CPF expects to earn close to 500 million baht from the export of some 6,000 tonnes of processed chicken to Saudi Arabia this year.

Jurin, meanwhile, said the Monday shipment made history as it was the first step towards bilateral trade in 18 years. He added that Thai diplomats, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, had negotiated the certification of 11 factories in Thailand to export chicken meat to the Middle Eastern country.