Thailand-UK plan first ministerial level JETCO meeting in June

They discussed holding the first JETCO at the ministerial level in June in London. They discussed the overall situation, economic policies, guidelines to improve trade and investment relations, and the preparation for JETCO.

They aim to improve the economic, trading, and investment relations as the UK has left the European Union. In March, Thailand and the UK had signed a memorandum of understanding to establish JETCO.

Auramon said, “The UK is advanced in digital, technology and services. It also has strict laws and regulations, especially for new areas such as environment, security and health. It is a good opportunity for Thailand to join hands with the UK, as Thailand has good products and services, and it can prepare to develop for the fast-changing world in the new era.

“The cooperation with the UK will be beneficial in exchanging experience and knowledge of research into future food, plant-based food, and regulations for the registration of health products.”