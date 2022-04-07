A Marriage of titans if True and DTAC merge

Thai mobile phone users, who were happy with having a choice of four operators, became concerned last year when Norwegian telecom giant Telenor announced it was discussing the possibility of a Dtac-True merger with CP Group.

What happens if the merger goes ahead?

The new company will become the largest mobile operator, pushing AIS to second place.

Market share after the merger

TrueMove H + Dtac: 52.22%

AIS: 44.31%

NT 3.41%

Subscribers after merger

TrueMove H + Dtac: 51,257,700

AIS: 43,233,700

NT: 3,333,752

Different scenarios

• The new company will have more funds to invest in the infrastructure, which may result in a better network and wider coverage.

• Some subscribers may switch to AIS based on their experience with either TrueMove H or Dtac.

• Dtac subscribers will be entitled to other services offered by True.

• AIS users may switch to a new company if it offers better services at a more competitive price.

• Users will have fewer choices.

• Only two main players can mean less competition, resulting in fewer promotions, milder price-cutting strategy, and fewer innovations in technology and services.

The face of the new player

It is believed that after the merger, the shareholding ratio of the new company will be:

CP Group: 28.98%

Telenor: 19.64%

Thai Telco Holdings: 7.71%

China Mobile: 10.43%

Other shareholders: 33.24%

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, relevant House of Representatives committee and consumer protection bodies are being urged to investigate the proposed merger and the impact it will have on the country’s telecommunications industry, including potential market dominance.