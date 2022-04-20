SET Index expected to fluctuate today

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• AOT, AAV, BA, Mint, Centel, ERW, CPN, CRC, HMPro, CPAll, Makron, Amata and WHA, which would benefit from countries reopening.

• KCE, Hana, SVI, BBIK, BE8 and Add, which would gain from rising technology share prices.

• BDMS, BH, Intuch, Advanc, BTS and BEM, which can tolerate market volatility.