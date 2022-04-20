SET Index expected to fluctuate today

However, it predicted that the falling oil price after the International Monetary Fund cut its global gross domestic product forecast to 3.6 per cent this year would pressure the index.
It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:
• AOT, AAV, BA, Mint, Centel, ERW, CPN, CRC, HMPro, CPAll, Makron, Amata and WHA, which would benefit from countries reopening.
• KCE, Hana, SVI, BBIK, BE8 and Add, which would gain from rising technology share prices.
• BDMS, BH, Intuch, Advanc, BTS and BEM, which can tolerate market volatility.
The SET Index closed at 1,675.62 on Tuesday, up 7.56 points or 0.45 per cent. Transactions totalled 74.31 billion baht with an index high of 1,681.75 and a low of 1,673.91.
Published : April 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 22, 2022
Published : Apr 22, 2022
Published : Apr 22, 2022
Published : Apr 22, 2022