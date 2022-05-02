Spending on consumption stimulus campaigns passes THB70 billion

Sun, May 15, 2022

Total spending on the government’s three consumption-stimulus schemes reached 70.45 billion baht as of April 30, according to the Finance Ministry.

The “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) co-shopping scheme accounted for more than 85 per cent of total spending, with 61.83 billion baht – 31.49 billion baht spent by its 26.27 million registrants and 30.34 billion baht covered by the government. Under the scheme, the government covers 50 per cent of bills for basic necessities including food, capped at 150 baht per day and 1,200 baht per person.

The other two campaigns grant funds to state welfare card holders and people in vulnerable groups to spend at participating shops. The 13.37 million state welfare card holders have spent 7.91 billion baht while 1.31 million people in vulnerable groups have spent 704.9 million baht.

The Finance Ministry said most of the subsidy was spent at food and beverage vendors (25.74 billion baht), followed by general shops (21.28 billion baht), Commerce Ministry Blue Flag shops (10.74 billion baht), OTOP shops (2.83 billion baht), service providers (1.1 billion baht), and public transport (117.4 million baht).

The three campaigns, the latest phases of which ended on April 30, saw a total of 40.95 million people exercise their rights under the government’s plan to boost domestic consumption amid the economic recession due to Covid-19.

