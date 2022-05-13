Huawei hosts Global Rail Summit 2022 in Bangkok

The Huawei Global Rail Summit also saw the launch of the Future Railway Mobile Communications System (FRMCS) White Paper. Fresh off the press, the paper discusses the latest trends and innovative practices in mobile communications systems for railways and metro systems. Aimed at decision-makers and industry leaders, it sums up some of the most prominent technologies in the field today as well as sharing best practices on deploying top-of-the-line communications solutions.

In addition, Huawei also shared several best practices and showcased its solutions at a booth at the Asia Pacific Rail 2022. One of the highlights was the Urban Rail Wi-Fi 6 Vehicle-to-Ground Communication Network Solution. The solution enables near-real-time data transmission for rail transport. This vehicle-to-ground communication network is a whole new way for trains to share data, ensure safety, and promote efficiency. Trains can communicate with stations and command centers even when traveling at high-speeds, nearly eliminating information transmission delays.

The Summit demonstrated the industry's consensus on the need to go digital, and to do so quickly. Huawei looks forward to continued cooperation with industry customers and ecosystem partners. Huawei delivers innovative digital infrastructure to help the rail transport industries in the Asia Pacific region and around the world go digital. The company's low-carbon, smart rail solutions offer improved safety, efficiency, and experience, boosting urban development and creating new value for the industry to create digital city together.

