Diesel oil price to stay at THB32 per litre until May 22

Kulit said the reduction of diesel excise tax by THB5 per litre for two months would help the committee in its management of the retail price to prevent it rising above THB35 per litre.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved a deeper cut in excise tax on diesel from THB3 to THB5 per litre for two more months after the current THB3 cut expires on May 20.

The Finance Ministry has projected that the subsidy would cost the government not more than THB20 billion in projected revenue. The government is using excise cut to try to stabilise the retail price of diesel, so that people would not be affected by the rising cost of transportation, which could inflate manufacturing costs.