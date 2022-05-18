Thu, May 26, 2022

business

Diesel oil price to stay at THB32 per litre until May 22

The Fuel Fund Executive Committee voted on Wednesday to retain retail diesel oil price at THB32 per litre until May 22, a senior official said.

Kulit Sombatsiri, permanent secretary at the Energy Ministry, said the committee also retained the policy of managing the retail price in the range of THB32 to THB35 for as long as possible.

Kulit said the reduction of diesel excise tax by THB5 per litre for two months would help the committee in its management of the retail price to prevent it rising above THB35 per litre.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved a deeper cut in excise tax on diesel from THB3 to THB5 per litre for two more months after the current THB3 cut expires on May 20.

The Finance Ministry has projected that the subsidy would cost the government not more than THB20 billion in projected revenue. The government is using excise cut to try to stabilise the retail price of diesel, so that people would not be affected by the rising cost of transportation, which could inflate manufacturing costs.

Despite repeated protests by truckers, the government had earlier decided to cancel the capping of the retail price at THB30 per litre because its Oil Fuel Fund is bleeding and is almost dry.

BOT board chief expects policy interest rate to rise

Published : May 26, 2022

Consumer protection group opposes True-DTAC merger in letter to NBTC

Published : May 26, 2022

Bitkub’s Group CEO attends "DeFi - Future of Decentralized Governance" discussion at World Economic Forum: Davos 2022

Published : May 26, 2022

Bitkub chief meets Dutch queen, Hun Sen among others at Davos

Published : May 26, 2022

Saudi Arabian teams to visit Thailand for trade, investment discussions

Published : May 26, 2022

Published : May 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand is third biggest market for Norwegian seafood

Published : May 26, 2022

No green light yet for entertainment venues in yellow provinces to reopen

Published : May 26, 2022

Milk tea shop shelves controversial ‘elephant trunk’ bag

Published : May 26, 2022

Noodle shop vows to keep 3-baht price despite higher costs

Published : May 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.