Baht might continue to fluctuate, weaken: market strategist

Poon said the currency market is still fluctuating as it tends to close to risks quickly, leading to a strengthening of the dollar and pressuring the baht until the market opens for more risks.

He said the Thai currency might fluctuate and weaken while its resistance level in the short term is between 34.70 and 34.80.

He suggested close monitoring of foreign transactions to see if international investors offload Thai stocks or buy them when prices head down.

Poon feels foreign investors might tread carefully and will not purchase Thai stocks until new factors emerge to support the baht. If they do not buy the currency, it might not strengthen soon, he pointed out.