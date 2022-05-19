Thu, May 26, 2022

business

Baht might continue to fluctuate, weaken: market strategist

The baht opened at 34.60 to the US dollar on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday’s closing rate.

The currency is expected to move in a range between 34.50 and 34.70 on Thursday, predicted Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool.

Poon said the currency market is still fluctuating as it tends to close to risks quickly, leading to a strengthening of the dollar and pressuring the baht until the market opens for more risks.

He said the Thai currency might fluctuate and weaken while its resistance level in the short term is between 34.70 and 34.80.

He suggested close monitoring of foreign transactions to see if international investors offload Thai stocks or buy them when prices head down.

Poon feels foreign investors might tread carefully and will not purchase Thai stocks until new factors emerge to support the baht. If they do not buy the currency, it might not strengthen soon, he pointed out.

Poon advised businesses to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in the highly volatile currency market.

BOT board chief expects policy interest rate to rise

Published : May 26, 2022

Consumer protection group opposes True-DTAC merger in letter to NBTC

Published : May 26, 2022

Bitkub’s Group CEO attends "DeFi - Future of Decentralized Governance" discussion at World Economic Forum: Davos 2022

Published : May 26, 2022

Bitkub chief meets Dutch queen, Hun Sen among others at Davos

Published : May 26, 2022

Saudi Arabian teams to visit Thailand for trade, investment discussions

Published : May 26, 2022

Published : May 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand is third biggest market for Norwegian seafood

Published : May 26, 2022

No green light yet for entertainment venues in yellow provinces to reopen

Published : May 26, 2022

Milk tea shop shelves controversial ‘elephant trunk’ bag

Published : May 26, 2022

Noodle shop vows to keep 3-baht price despite higher costs

Published : May 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.