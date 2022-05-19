Data more valuable than oil in digital era, says Huawei chief

Speaking at the “Thailand Digital Fast Forward” seminar, Huawei (Thailand)'s chief executive officer Abel Deng said on Wednesday that the digital economy will increase flexibility and facilitate faster economic recovery.

According to International Data Corporation in 2020, the worldwide economy was slowing down and the gross domestic product dropped by 2.8 per cent but IT expenditure rose by 5 per cent, reflecting the significance of the digital.

IDC has forecast that some 50 per cent of businesses around the world will be driven by digital this year. In 2023, the cloud computing workload will grow to 72 per cent while 5G applications unlock an additional US$13.2 trillion by 2035. By 2025, the digital economy will also create 60 to 65 million new jobs.

However, connectivity and computing will be the bedrock of the digital economy, with the power of technologies including 5G, Internet of Things, IPv6, AI, cloud, etc. They will strengthen the management including driving the overall digital economy, the Huawei CEO said.