Huawei is committed to increasing support for Intelligent and Digital APAC

According to Huawei 2021 annual report, Asia Pacific accounted for 16.7% of Huawei's total revenue. Huawei achieved progress in delivering an intelligent experience across all consumer scenarios. All of these factors resulted in a revenue of CNY53,675 million from this region in 2021.

Simon Lin, President of Huawei Asia Pacific, delivered speech titled “Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life”, he points out Asia Pacific is one of the most important markets out of China. At Huawei Global Analyst Summit 2022, Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman of Huawei also pointed out APAC is a big market with a huge population. “ Over the years, Huawei has taken root in the Asia Pacific region. We have established strong bonds and commercial ties with governments and carriers in most Asia Pacific countries. Moving forward, we will continue to honor our commitments in the Asia Pacific region and provide support as it pursues digital transformation”.

Simon explained how will Huawei use innovation to build a better green digital life from three aspects.

First, build leading digital infrastructure as the foundation for digital economy. Huawei hopes to help Asia-Pacific build a leading and green infrastructure, including 5G, broadband, and data centers. So far, Huawei has provided connectivity for more than 90 million households and 1 billion mobile users in Asia-Pacific. According to the Gartner report, Huawei's IaaS market share ranks No.2 in China, No.4 in the emerging Asia Pacific market.

Second, Huawei committed to building an open and healthy industry ecosystem with customers and partners. In Asia Pacific, Huawei has established partnerships with 7,900 enterprise partners, 2,000 cloud partners, and 200 universities. Huawei launched last year that it plans to invest 100 million USD in Spark project over the next three years.

Finally, Huawei re-emphasized commitment to building an inclusive digital Asia-Pacific. Through the Huawei ASEAN Academy and Seeds for the Future, Huawei has worked with partners to train 170,000 local talents. In the next five years, we will continue to train 500,000 digital talent.

Simon finalized his speech by emphasized Huawei vision- In Asia Pacific, for Asia Pacific. “Coming together is a beginning, working together is a success. In the past 30 years, Huawei is rooted in the region’s fast digitalization journey. As always, Huawei is confident and determined to work with customer and partners, becoming a key contributor to Asia-Pacific digital economy. Innovating non-stop, together for better green digital life!”