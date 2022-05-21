Thu, May 26, 2022

Walkout by 5 member countries will not affect Apec meeting: Jurin

Host Thailand has downplayed a walkout by representatives of five countries taking part in the Apec trade ministers meeting in Bangkok on Saturday.

Representatives of Japan, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand walked out of the meeting in protest over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Commerce Minister and Deputy PM Jurin Laksanawisit said he was still confident the meeting would end well, with all participants agreeing to boost cooperation in trade and investment.

 

All 21 member-countries of the Asia Pacific Economic Agreement trade bloc are taking part in the meeting – including Russia.

 

Jurin insisted that the five-member boycott had no effect on today’s meeting. All remaining parties continued to discuss the agenda, he added.

 

Speaking during a short press conference after the morning session, Jurin said all members had pledged their efforts to finalise the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) by 2040.

 

He added that all parties had agreed to collaborate on creating sustainability and developing digital technology, digital trade and e-commerce across the trade bloc.

 

Meanwhile, the meeting also reached consensus on promoting participation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in global supply chains to spur inclusivity and sustainable growth of the Apec region.

 

Jurin voiced confidence the meeting would proceed smoothly with participants issuing a joint declaration following this afternoon’s session.

 

Thailand is hosting the Apec Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting (MRT) from May 19-22 at Bangkok’s Centara Grand Hotel.

Published : May 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

