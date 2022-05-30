Diesel to cost 33 baht/litre from Tuesday

The committee announced it was raising the price in line with the price of crude oil, which rose in the Dubai market from $138 to US$149 per barrel late last week.
As of Sunday, the Oil Fuel Fund is in a deficit of 81 billion baht, of which 45.9 billion baht deficit is in the oil subsidy and 35.4 billion baht in the LPG subsidy.
The fund’s liquidity stands at 9.7 billion baht, 3.2 billion baht of which is in the fund’s bank account and 6.5 billion baht deposited with the Finance Ministry.
