Bitkub Blockchain Technology and Finstable together bring blockchain technology to lead digital economy in Phuket

It is inevitable to say that blockchain technology will be a part to drive both physical and digital economy. At present, blockchain technology is interested by most generation in both domestic and international. Besides, not only blockchain technology could revolutionize in both business and financial aspect but it could also facilitate the government sectors throughout the country’s citizen.

To improve the opportunities with regards to the expansion of blockchain technology, both Bitkub Blockchain Technology and Finstable together could enhance the efficiency and utilization of blockchain technology. As a result, the purpose of this memorandum signing is to bring Phuket as economy centric, promoting the internal administration of city municipality and enhance the participation of citizens related to state-of-art technology. Furthermore, this cooperation is also to help develop digital token and CeDeFi platform to facilitate the country as well.

