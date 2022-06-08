Bitkub, Fandom announce "FANDOM Application" entertainment platform with “Fun to Earn” features

This cooperation aims to minimize the gap between artists and fanclubs. As the number of the fans gradually increase, the artists usually have difficulty in accessing the large number of fans which are widely spread across several applications and platforms.

As a result, FANDOM application is officially announced under the cooperation between Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd. and Fandom Application Co., Ltd. FANDOM application is the entertainment platform to connect the artists and fans together. By differentiating the application features, the users can earn the digital tokens via “Fun to Earn” model. Indeed, FANDOM application will connect almost every entertainment such as music, artists, sports and influencers with their fans along with providing new users experience. FANDOM application will be tentatively launched within August 2022 with several interesting features including

Allowing artists and fans to communicate with each other easily Interesting activities and campaigns from artists and fans Follow up news and exclusive updates from the artists More channels to earn NFT tokens The fans can support genuine copyright from the artists Several artists NFT collections Fun to Earn features on the application

Furthermore, FANDOM application is different from general applications; almost every Thai’s NFT marketplace emphasizes on buying and selling, making them lack the interconnects between artist and fans.



