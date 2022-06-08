Bitkub, Fandom announce "FANDOM Application" entertainment platform with “Fun to Earn” features

This cooperation aims to minimize the gap between artists and fanclubs. As the number of the fans gradually increase, the artists usually have difficulty in accessing the large number of fans which are widely spread across several applications and platforms.
As a result, FANDOM application is officially announced under the cooperation between Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd. and Fandom Application Co., Ltd. FANDOM application is the entertainment platform to connect the artists and fans together. By differentiating the application features, the users can earn the digital tokens via “Fun to Earn” model. Indeed, FANDOM application will connect almost every entertainment such as music, artists, sports and influencers with their fans along with providing new users experience. FANDOM application will be tentatively launched within August 2022 with several interesting features including
Furthermore, FANDOM application is different from general applications; almost every Thai’s NFT marketplace emphasizes on buying and selling, making them lack the interconnects between artist and fans.
“NFT feature is an opportunity for artists to perform and demonstrate their own appearance throughout the fans over the world. By implementing NFT features, it will allow every artists to create their own and unique digital arts. In the same way, the fans can also truely own NFTs from their favourite artists by using blockchain technology,” said Sirasom Borisutsuwan, CEO and founder of FANDOM Application.
“Bitkub Chain has the most transaction in Thailand. Also, by comparing to other chains in the world, Bitkub Chain ranked as 12th chain that has the most transaction. As a result, under this cooperation, it will allow creators and their fans to create digital arts with a transparent and secure. Thus, FANDOM Application will enhance efficiency on Bitkub Chain ecosystem,” said Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology.
In the final part of the annoucement, FANDOM application already prepared the special privilege for digital content on the application and allow creators and artists register for the special activities. (Limited registration and the conditions are as specified by the company). Also, anyone who are interested for registration will be awarded 100 Fandom Stars for claiming digital content on the website www.fandom.co.th. Refer this to your friends and get 25 Fandom Stars per person.
For more news and updates on Bitkub Chain, visit:
Website: https://www.bitkubchain.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bitkubchainofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitkubchain
Discord: https://discord.gg/WkJ6j279
Telegram: https://t.me/+jiM6dAP5cxUzZTM1
Find out more about FANDOM Application at:
Website: www.fandom.co.th
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FandomThailand
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : June 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : Jun 21, 2022