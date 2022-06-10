Big jump in secondhand housing units up for sale

Bangkok saw the most number of secondhand houses offered for sale in the first quarter of this year — an average of 54,627 units per month, representing almost 40 per cent of the country’s total, said REIC acting director-general Vichai Viratkapan.

He added that the average total value of houses sold in the capital during that period was THB581 billion, accounting for 62 per cent of the entire country.

In terms of number of units, Bangkok was followed by Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Rayong, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phuket, and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces.

The monthly volume of pre-owned houses on offer in the top 10 provinces accounted for 75.5 per cent of the country, with the monthly value representing 88.6 per cent, according to Vichai.

Secondhand houses in the price range of THB3-5 million were the most popular, accounting for 23,295 units, or 16.9 per cent of all offered for sale per month in the first quarter.

Those with prices ranging from THB7.5 million to 10 million were the least popular -- 7,432 units were put up for sale, accounting for 5.4 per cent.

Vichai said Thailand’s secondhand housing market saw an expansion in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

Detached houses made up 40 per cent of all units put for sale in the first quarter — the largest group of all. They were followed by apartment suites 29.5 per cent, townhouses 26.4 per cent, shophouses 2.6 per cent, and duplexes 1.6 per cent.