Baht might seesaw in run-up to key US Fed meeting: market strategist

Poon said the baht might fluctuate heavily until the US Federal Reserve’s key meeting on the interest rate.

He explained that the baht has weakened because the dollar advanced due to signs that the Fed would increase the rate.

Investors and analysts expected the Fed to increase the rate by 0.75 per cent in June and July, which might cause investors to “sell on fact”, Poon said, adding that the dollar could head lower if the Fed does not signal a big rate increase or voices concern about the economy.

As the baht weakens past the 35 mark, it might force worried business operators, especially exporters, to purchase the dollar, which would cause the Thai currency to fluctuate between 35.10 and 35.15, he said.