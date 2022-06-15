PRIDE VOICE event presented by 'Bitkub' “Equal Marriage and Opportunity of Equality in the New World with Blockchain Technology” received overwhelming feedback

Siraphop Jantaraopas, Senior Marketing Manager, Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co. Ltd, stated that “Bitkub Chain has been initiated to be Thailand’s Blockchain Infrastructure. We are willing to open up to and support everyone’s ideas of blockchain adoption that benefit the country in the future. Marriage property is one of the excellent examples of blockchain adoption. We can apply the Smart Contract Technology to improve better impartiality of marriage property arrangement without third-party intervention”

Leena Jungjunja, as known as Leena Jung, a businessperson, lawyer, politician, and actor, said “If the Equal Marriage Bill is approved, it’ll benefit LGBTQA+ community. They’ll be treated equally as other 70 million Thai people do.”

Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, member of the House of Representative from Future Forward Party has stated that “the fundamental human rights of family formation is originally by birth, thus, I would like to insist that we are always protected by the right. However, as it was mentioned that the Male Dominated Society practically destined the rules and laws judging what is right and wrong. Lastly, I assertively believe that everyone in the world has rights to form the family, plus, if men and women can get married, LGBTQA+ should be able to get married as well."

Pasakorn Vanasirikul, or PK, the committee of Creative Economy from the KLA party, said, “I think the betterment of everyone, like parading and voicing their opinions, will ultimately lead to change. If not today, then in the near future because society wants change, a change for the better."

“If the Equal Marriage Bill is approved, Thailand will become the first country in Asia to adopt this Bill. This is a guarantee that our country has equality. Thailand will attract more people, resulting in a boosting economy” said Chanya Rattanathada, the co-founder of Young Pride Club.

Additionally, there is an extra special activity to meet and greet with Net ,Wonsath Chainset, the winner of Universe is U 2022, Pookoop, Kraiwat Ketchayakhun, the first runner up, Esther, Anucha Sriphunga, the third runner up, Bambam Waristha Srikram the fourth runner up, and Bella, Bella Chujit, top 11 Finalist, to speak on the topic 'Giving Opportunity, Giving Equality.’

“Thank you Bitkub for supporting UIU. Also thank you for honoring the winner of Universe is U 2022 and Bitkub ICON, who supports LGBTQA+ under the concept ‘Unleash The Power of Change’ by projecting us on digital billboards throughout the country. It also gives an opportunity for everybody to share their opinions to support LGBTQA+ and to participate in discussing several issues that are still causing inequality in our society. I would like you all to believe and to not underestimate yourself. And thanks to the society for recognizing our abilities in every aspect. Although orchids are slow blooming flowers, but one day these orchids will bloom and be beautiful”, said Net, Wonsath Chainet, winner of Universe is U 2022.

The first runner up of Universe is U 2022, said that “Our country has many talented LGBTQ+ people. They are politicians, good role models, even famous leading actors in the boys love series. Although Thailand has earned a mount of income by the boys love entertainment industry, same sex mariage is still unopen for LGBTQA+ people. A marriage shouldn't focus on Mister and Miss, yet It should be individuals and individuals as a person to enhance equality in society.”

Esther, Anucha Sriphunga, third runner up Universe is U 2022, said, “some people may think that Civil Partnership Bill and Same-sex Marriage Bill are the exact same thing, but in reality, it is not the same. We should look at the rights we have in each section of the law and from what aspect can help us. On the other hand, why should there be a division between Civil Partnership Bill and Same-sex Marriage Bill in Thai society. Therefore, the same sex marriage bill should be legal for human beings to realize the equality in the society."

Bambam, Waristha Srikram, fourth runner up of Universe is U 2022, said, “The world doesn’t need to segregate sexes, even the laws say men and women are equal. Therefore people in the LGBTQA+ should not be isolated. We all pay equal taxes, but why do people in the LGBTQA+ community have fewer rights?”

Bella, Bella Chujit, Universe is U 2022 Top 11 finalist, said, “From my own experience as a member of the LGBTQA+ community, the problem that comes with the absence of same-sex marriage, for example, is when your spouse gets into an accident, the hospital can’t approve or disclose anything to you. This is why the Same- Sex Marraige BIll needs to become a law so that everyone, no matter their gender and sexes, can receive fair treatment and live their lives equally.”

PRIDE VOICE @ BITKUB M Social activities will be held continuously throughout the month of June. The activity will be held again on Sunday, June 19, 2022 under the concept ‘RESPECTFULLY’ : Best Practice for LGBTQA+ at Work Space for Modern Organization and on Sunday, June 26, 2022 under the concept “SUSTAINABILITY: Beyond Rainbow-Washing”

