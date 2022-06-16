May inflation rate soars to highest in 13 years: TPSO

And the rate is generally rising: it was 3.23 per cent in January, 5.28 per cent in February, 5.73 per cent in March, and 4.65 per cent in April before jumping to 7.10 per cent in May.

The TPSO sees Thailand's inflation rate moving in the same direction as that of several other countries.

It pointed out that high inflation is caused by increasing energy and food prices, especially high fuel prices.

Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI) in May grew by 13.3 per cent for all product types.