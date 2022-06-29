First and only international hemp-cannabis expo to be held in Thailand 

Thailand has the advantage of turning hemp and cannabis into cash crops as it has built a comprehensive process of developing products from the plants.

There are several marijuana and hemp species in the country. These plants flourish thanks to climate and soil conditions.

Labs and factories have been set up to extract substances from the two plants for use in consumer products.

With a fairly large local market, businesses entering the industry can be assured of success. International investors have also shown an interest.

The government has set up the Thai Industrial Hemp Trade Association (TIHTA) to facilitate businesses entering the industry.

The association has members in 16 provinces. It has also teamed up with state agencies and private firms. Its aim is to develop a new, sustainable industry.

TIHTA is holding the expo in collaboration with NCC Exhibition Organiser Co Ltd.

Some 300 businesses from 12 key industries have registered for the expo so far. They include medical, cosmetics, food and beverage, spa therapy, herbs and health tourism firms.

The expo will also include a seminar titled the 2nd International Hemp Environmental Forum 2022 featuring 25 foreign experts.

Even't link: https://asiahempexpo.com/